William Shatner unwraps star-studded Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album: Stream

William Shatner, Shatner Claus

While his mug continues making millions at the box office with Halloween, William Shatner has opted out of the spooky holiday by giving everyone an early holiday gift with his star-studded, Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album. So, for those of you looking for some holiday cheer at a time of doom and gloom, unwrap the album below.

The collection spans 13 classics that find the Star Trek legend singing alongside heavies like Henry Rollins, who joins in on the opening track, “Jingle Bells”; Iggy Pop, who appears on “Silent Night”; ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, who guests on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”; and Todd Rundgren, who steps up to the tree with Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Artimus Pyle on “Winter Wonderland”.



Believe it or not, but this little Christmas miracle already marks Shatner’s third release for Cleopatra Records, following 2011’s David Bowie covers album, Seeking Major Tom, and 2013’s prog-rock concept LP, Ponder the Mystery.

Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album Cover Artwork:

Shatner Claus – The Christmas Album Tracklist:

01. Jingle Bells (feat. Henry Rollins)

02. Blue Christmas (feat. Brad Paisley)

03. Little Drummer Boy (feat. Joe Louis Walker)

04. Winter Wonderland (feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle of Lynyrd Skynyrd)

05. Twas The Night Before Christmas (feat. Mel Collins of King Crimson)

06. Run Rudolph Run feat. (Elliot Easton of The Cars)

07. O Come, O Come Emmanuel feat. (Rick Wakeman of Yes)

08. Silver Bells (feat. Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull)

09. One for You, One For Me

10. Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (feat. Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top)

11. Silent Night (feat. Iggy Pop)

12. White Christmas (feat. Judy Collins)

13. Feliz Navidad (feat. Dani Bander)

14. Jingle Bells (feat. Henry Rollins) (Punk Rock Version)