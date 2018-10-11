Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Willie Nelson shares new political anthem, “Vote ‘Em Out”: Stream

Nelson first played the stirring number last month during a campaign rally for Texas Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke

by
on October 11, 2018, 11:43am
0 comments
willie nelson vote em out beto o rourke
Willie Nelson and Congressman Beto O'Rourke

Willie Nelson headlined an Austin rally in support of Democratic Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke last month, marking his first-ever public performance in support of an active candidate. There, he debuted a new song, “Vote ‘Em Out”, which one can surmise is about the state’s current senator, Ted Cruz. Now, Nelson has shared a studio version of the cut.

“The biggest gun we got/ Is called the ballot box/ If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ’em out,” Nelson sings on the song, which rides along electric strums, some jaunty piano, and a stirring strain of harmonica.

Hear it below.

Nelson’s been a consistent presence in O’Rourke’s campaign, which has previously seen the pair link up for performances of “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken”.

Previous Story
New Glass trailer finds Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy cracking skulls: Watch
No comments