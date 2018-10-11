Willie Nelson shares new political anthem, “Vote ‘Em Out”: Stream

Willie Nelson and Congressman Beto O'Rourke

Willie Nelson headlined an Austin rally in support of Democratic Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke last month, marking his first-ever public performance in support of an active candidate. There, he debuted a new song, “Vote ‘Em Out”, which one can surmise is about the state’s current senator, Ted Cruz. Now, Nelson has shared a studio version of the cut.

“The biggest gun we got/ Is called the ballot box/ If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ’em out,” Nelson sings on the song, which rides along electric strums, some jaunty piano, and a stirring strain of harmonica.



Hear it below.

Nelson’s been a consistent presence in O’Rourke’s campaign, which has previously seen the pair link up for performances of “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken”.