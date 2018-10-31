Willie Nelson performs “Fly Me to the Moon” and “Vote ‘Em Out” on Kimmel: Watch

Willie Nelson on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Willie Nelson appeared as a musical guest on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote two of his latest efforts. First he showcased his recent Frank Sinatra tribute album, My Way, with a gently swinging rendition of the classic “Fly Me to the Moon”. Who knew Ol’ Blue Eyes and a harmonica solo could go together so well?

And because it’s always Willie’s way, Nelson stuck around to perform his new political anthem, “Vote ‘Em Out”. Though the lyrics are carefully bipartisan and simply about getting out the vote, we all know what “clowns” to which the song refers. Nelson debuted the song at a rally for Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, and maybe giving it a late night boost will help the Democrat narrow the gap between himself and Ted Cruz.



Watch both performances below.

Ahead of the televised appearance, it was announced that Nelson will be receiving a special honor ahead of next year’s Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing have chosen the country icon as their honoree at their annual pre-Grammys salute. Last year’s honorees were Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, while past recipients include Jack White, Rick Rubin, Neil Young, and Nile Rodgers.