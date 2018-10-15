There’s a band actually called WRISTMEETRAZOR and, no, we can’t believe it, either

WRISTMEETSRAZOR

We’ve seen a lot of insane band names fly through our inbox, but, now and again, one causes us to stop, spit out our coffee, blink furiously, and squint until our eyes go bloodshot. Ladies and gentlemen, there exists a band named WRISTMEETRAZOR, and, yes, they are a “scream/modern metalcore” band.

No shade, of course, to the actual three-piece, who will release their debut LP, Misery Never Forgets, on January 18th via Prosthetic Records. They call it “a collection of misery, hate, and love seen through our jade-colored glasses.” Oh boy.



Also, if you thought the insanity ended with their band name, do enjoy the new record’s lead single, “XOXO (Love Letter From A Loaded Gun)”.