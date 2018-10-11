Hulu orders Wu-Tang Clan scripted TV series

Wu-Tang Clan

Here’s something that should’ve already happened by now: RZA has co-created a new, 10-episode series based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Writer Alex Tse, who penned the underrated Superfly remake, co-created the scripted drama with RZA, whose books, The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu, served as an inspiration. The Hollywood Reporter sums it up thusly: “Set in New York in the 1990s at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the series will follow the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Digs (aka RZA), who strives to unite a dozen young black men who are torn between music and crime but who eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.”



Imagine Television’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo will executive produce the series alongside RZA, Method Man, and Tse. Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, and GZA will serve as consulting producers, as will the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Imagine has a long history of producing musical dramas, with credits that include Empire, 8 Mile, and the James Brown story Get On Up.

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse. Wu-Tang, through our music, has always strove to inspire as we entertain,” RZA told THR. “This opportunity to continue the Wu saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB, ‘Wu-Tang is for the Children.'”

Added Method Man: “Imagine: Hulu and Wu-Tang — I’m thrilled with this collaboration. This is a major win for hip-hop.”

We agree.