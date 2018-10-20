Wu-Tang Clan reunite to perform Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) on Kimmel: Watch

Wu-Tang Clan on Kimmel

This week, Jimmy Kimmel filmed his ABC late-night show from the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York. The guest list was chock full of New York City royalty, including St. Vincent, who performed a stripped-down version of her song “New York”, and Cardi B, who spoke to Kimmel about her broken vagina and what she’d do if she were to become mayor of the Big Apple. To wrap up the week, the mighty Wu-Tang Clan took the stage to perform a pair of tracks from their classic album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

All of Wu-Tang’s surviving members — RZA, GZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Cappadonna, and Masta Killa — were on hand for the fiery performance, which saw them revisit “Protect Ya Neck” and “C.R.E.A.M.”



Additionally, RZA and Method Man played a game of “3 Ridiculous Questions.”

Replay it all below.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Wu-Tang Clan-inspired scripted series is in development at Hulu.