XXXTentacion and Lil Pump appear on Skrillex-produced track “Arms Around You”: Stream

XXXTentacion and Lil Pump

XXXTentacion has received some extremely unflattering press lately, thanks to newly uncovered audio that finds the late rapper confessing to multiple violent crimes including assaulting his girlfriend and stabbing eight people. You’d think that would make it a strange time to release new material from the MC, but rabid fans are still rabid, and today a new posthumous collaboration has been shared.

“Arms Around You” features XXX alongside Lil Pump, Maluma, and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd. Skrillex, of all people, produced the latin-flavored club jam alongside Jon Fx and Mally Mall. In a bit of cringeworthy irony, the track sees XXX deliver the chorus with lines about wrapping his arms around his lover and protecting her from harm. “Arms around you/ Te amo mami, let me hold you/ Wrap my arms right around you, girl, oh yeah,” goes the hook. “‘Cause I been wrapped up around you/ To make sure no one could harm you/ Come on, mami, let me have you, oh yeah.”



Take a listen below.

Earlier this month, Lil Pump also appeared on a track with Lil Uzi Vert called “Multi Millionaire”. Swae, meanwhile, hooked up with Ellie Goulding and Diplo on “Close to Me”, which dropped just yesterday.