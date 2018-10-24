XXXTentacion confesses to domestic abuse, stabbing eight men in secret recording

XXXTentacion

[Warning: The following contains descriptions of domestic violence, assault, and rape.]

XXXTentacion (née Jahseh Onfroy) led a troubled life before his death this past June, having been previously charged with crimes that included the aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery, false imprisonment, and witness tampering. There’s been plenty of debate over the rapper’s legacy lately, with Vic Mensa calling out XXX’s violent behavior in a cypher at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, where the latter was posthumously named Best New Hip-Hop Artist. Now, Pitchfork has uncovered a secret recording in which XXX confesses to numerous crimes, including domestic abuse.



While discussing an ex-girlfriend who he believed had cheated on him, XXX says, “I put my source of happiness in another person, which was a mistake initially, right? But she fell through on every occasion until now. Until I started fucking her up bruh. I started fucking her up because she made one mistake. And from there, the whole cycle went down. Now she’s scared. That girl is scared for her life. Which I understand.” He also said at one point: “I will kill that bitch if she play with me.” Pitchfork has provided an excerpt of the audio, which you can hear below.

In the same excerpt, XXX references a Miami New Times article regarding the stabbing of three people in Deerfield Beach, Florida. “They said three, it was eight,” XXX said, confessing to the attacks.

Elsewhere in the tape, XXX’s acquaintances try to talk him through his suicidal impulses. He also references the abusive behavior he witnessed when he was younger, crediting it for spawning his own violent tendencies. “You ever seen somebody get their tongue cut out? … You ever seen somebody get raped? … You ever seen somebody try to kill your mom in front of you?” he says on the tape. “Every night you go to sleep and you remember what you seen and you remember how it felt and you remember that horrible feeling in your soul. Nobody can comfort you. It’s something I gotta deal with.”

Pitchfork obtained the recording from the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office, saying that, “according to the office, both the prosecution and XXXTentacion’s defense considered the tape a confession.”

Four men were indicted this summer in the murder of the rapper. Soon after his death, his mother revealed he was about to become a father.