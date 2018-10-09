Yoko Ono celebrates John Lennon’s 78th birthday with cover of “Imagine”: Stream

Yoko Ono

Today marks what would have been John Lennon’s 78th birthday, an occasion which has already been celebrated with the release of the postumous Imagine – The Ultimate Collection box set. Now, the Beatles legend’s widow, Yoko Ono, is commemorating her late husband with a new version of the classic title track.

The alternate take comes from Ono’s forthcoming Warzone, her first collection of original material since 2013’s Take Me to the Land of Hell. It’s also the first time Ono has recorded the song while being able to claim writing credit, which she finally won in 2017, 46 years after Lennon first made “Imagine”. This version features production form Thomas “Doveman” Bartlett and comes via an animated lyric video drawn by Ono herself and animated by Jonny Sanders.



Check it out below.

Warzone is out October 19th on Sean Ono Lennon’s Chimera Music.