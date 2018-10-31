Menu
Young Fathers share new single “Cocoa Sugar”: Stream

A previously unheard track from the recordings sessions for the album of the same name

by
on October 31, 2018, 1:03pm
Young Fathers Cocoa Sugar Julia Noni
Young Fathers, photo by Julia Noni

Earlier this year, Scottish alternative hip-hop trio Young Fathers dropped their latest critically acclaimed LP, Cocoa Sugar. The album didn’t contain a title track, but it turns out the group actually did record one. Today, they’re sharing the song “Cocoa Sugar” as part of a double A-sided single with the album track “Border Girl”.

“Cocoa Sugar” opens with warm layers of gentle vocals and synths, somewhere between a lullaby and a pleasant morning rousing. While its sweet backbone remains, however, the song screeches into a space of doubt and loss as the protagonist watches his sweet cocoa sugar “drifting away.” Young Fathers’ Kayus Bankole describes the song in a press release as, “A sweet lullaby for my cocoa sugar — my love. Stay warm, stay safe and goodbye.”

Take a listen below.

Young Fathers will hit up some larger North American markets on tour next month before heading back to the UK for a December trek. Check their full tour schedule for the complete details.

