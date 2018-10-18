Menu
Zayn laments the perils of nervous, lovestruck texting on “Fingers”: Stream

Details on the former One Direction member's sophomore album remain scarce

on October 18, 2018, 2:20pm
Zayn Malik

Zayn, the former One Directioner-turned-totally-solo artist, has released what’s probably the most millennial of his latest tracks in “Fingers”. On it, the R&B singer struggles to overcome his nerves while sending a text to his crush.

“My fingers ain’t working, but my heart is,” he sings over a tempered beat and some sensuous synths. “If you wanna let me know where you hiding/ I could come and love you.” Zayn’s vocals take the lead here, demonstrating an appealing confidence in the young star. Hear it below.

