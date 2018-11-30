Our 2018 Annual Report Begins Monday

It’s that time of the year again: On Monday, Consequence of Sound will begin to publish its 2018 Annual Report, beginning with our picks for the Top 50 Albums of the year. Will it be Janelle? Cardi B? Pusha-T? You’ll have to return and find out.

From there, we’ll continue rolling out the rest of our year-end lists, specifically our Top 50 Songs, Top 25 Films, Top 25 TV Shows, and much, much more. It’s going to be a listapalooza, and we want your thoughts on each and every list.



In between we’ll share our superlative picks for this year’s best Band, Artist, Rookie, Comedian, Festival, Filmmaker, Performance, Showrunner, TV Performance, and the names will go on. Most, if not all, will include exclusive interviews.

In the meantime, start debating over at our open forum on Facebook.