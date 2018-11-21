2019 Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival to feature Rancid, Refused, Descendents, The Specials, and more

Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2019 Poster Art

Break out your safety pins and bowling pins, ’cause the annual tradition that is the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival has just announced its 2019 lineup, and a who’s who of punk-rock royalty will be playing the event, taking place Memorial Day Weekend, May 24th-27th, at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center.

Among the headliners are Rancid, Descendents, The Specials, Refused, The Hives, The Stranglers, and Flag (featuring original members of Black Flag). This year, a second stage is being added, so a total of 16 bands will be performing each day.



Other acts on the bill include The Damned, The Vandals, FEAR, The Undertones, Perkele, Fucked Up, Shame, Adolescents, Dead Boys, Street Dogs, The Casualties, and more. The full lineup can be seen in the poster below, with tickets and more information available at PunkRockBowling.com. You can also get tickets here.

In addition to the performances, festival-goers will be able to take part in bowling, pool parties, poker tournaments, and more. This marks the 21st edition of the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival.