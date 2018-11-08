Action Bronson announces 2019 North American tour

Action Bronson, photo by Lior Phillips

This past week, Action Bronson released his latest full-length White Bronco. The album marks the Queens rapper and culinary personality’s first independent release following a split with Atlantic Records, which released last year’s Blue Chips 7000. Today, the notoriously boisterous live performer announced a corresponding national tour slated for next year in support of his new LP.

The 14-date itinerary begins February in Boston, and runs across the country including stops at New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Oakland – as well as a sole Canadian show in Toronto – before wrapping up at The Novo in Los Angeles a month later. Fellow New York rappers Roc Marciano and Meyhem Lauren will be joining Bronson for the duration of the tour.

Find Bronson’s full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Action Bronson 2019 Tour Dates:

02/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

02/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

02/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

02/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

02/21 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

02/27 – Sauget, IL @ POPS – MJP

03/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

03/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

03/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/13 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

03/15 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Revisit White Bronco’s luxuriously pretty title track below.