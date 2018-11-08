Action Bronson announces 2019 North American tour

This past week, Action Bronson released his latest full-length White Bronco. The album marks the Queens rapper and culinary personality’s first independent release following a split with Atlantic Records, which released last year’s Blue Chips 7000. Today, the notoriously boisterous live performer announced a corresponding national tour slated for next year in support of his new LP.
The 14-date itinerary begins February in Boston, and runs across the country including stops at New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Oakland – as well as a sole Canadian show in Toronto – before wrapping up at The Novo in Los Angeles a month later. Fellow New York rappers Roc Marciano and Meyhem Lauren will be joining Bronson for the duration of the tour.
Find Bronson’s full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Action Bronson 2019 Tour Dates:
02/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
02/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
02/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
02/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
02/21 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
02/27 – Sauget, IL @ POPS – MJP
03/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
03/09 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
03/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/13 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego
03/15 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
Revisit White Bronco’s luxuriously pretty title track below.