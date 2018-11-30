AFI unveil new song “Trash Bat”: Stream

AFI, photo by Travis Delgado

A month after dropping the surprise single “Get Dark”, AFI have unleashed another new song, “Trash Bat” (listen below). Both tracks will appear on the band’s upcoming EP, The Missing Man, which arrives on December 7th.

“Trash Bat” is an uptempo track that’s easily recognized as an AFI song within the first few notes, with singer Davey Havok delivering the infectious chorus, “Once more with a smile / Broken teeth and bloody eyes / In my mean light / My, my, my trash bat.”



Of the song, guitarist Jade Puget, who also produced the EP, stated, “This was the ideal song to kick off the EP. From Adam [Carson]’s big drum fill at the top all the way through to the end, it’s just a quick burst of frenetic energy. I brought the song in and was playing it for Davey and he threw out the line, ‘my Trash Bat’ and I thought, how can you lose with a title like that? What is a Trash Bat anyway? Who cares!”

“Trash Bat” and “Get Dark” are available as instant downloads when you pre-order The Missing Man EP at this location. AFI will perform at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas on December 8th, followed by shows at the Ace of Spades in Sacramento, California, on the 9th, and at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California, on the 10th.