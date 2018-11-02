Alec Baldwin arrested after punching a guy over a parking spot: Report

Baldwin

Alec Baldwin is a great actor and a horrible Donald Trump. Alec Baldwin is also completely insufferable, as he’s demonstrated time and again by using his charity’s Twitter account to argue with other celebrities and defend Woody Allen against accusations of sexual assault. Today, however, the actor’s taken things offline.

TMZ reports that Baldwin was arrested this morning for getting into an argument over a parking spot that reportedly ended with Baldwin punching the guy. Witnesses also say he screamed “fuck off!” during the fight, which sounds about right. TMZ has also shared footage of Baldwin’s arrest. NBC subsequently confirmed the incident and arrest. He was charged with assault.



Baldwin was previously arrested in 2014 for disorderly conduct. When a reporter asked Trump his thoughts on Baldwin’s most recent run-in with the law, the president replied, “I wish him luck.”

Baldwin’s been a consistent presence in film this year, having starred in acclaimed movies like BlacKkKlansman and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. He did, however, drop out of Todd Phillips’ Joker origin story, which Phillips is probably thanking his lucky stars for about now.