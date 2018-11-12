Nobody loves ALF enough for a new reboot

ALF, NBC

Well, you can let your cats loose again because ALF isn’t coming back.

Back in August, we reported that Warner Bros. was looking to bring back everyone’s favorite feline-feasting alien, even tagging original writers Tom Patchett and Paul Fusco. Sadly, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards anymore.



According to TV Line, they’re reporting that the potential reboot has failed to attract a suitor. Now, this doesn’t mean the project is necessarily dead, but nostalgic fans probably don’t need to rummage through their closet for their ALF merch.

And, sadly, with Stranger Things 3 having wrapped already, there’s not a chance in hell the little bugger will be joining the Wheelers or Steve Harrington on any adventures in the Upside Down anytime soon. Here’s hoping for season four.

Sorry, ALF.