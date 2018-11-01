Alice In Chains unveil video for “Never Fade” single: Watch

Alice In Chains, photo by Scott Dachroeden

Alice in Chains’ latest single, “Never Fade”, is a current Top 10 hit at mainstream rock radio, and now the band has unveiled a music video to go along with the track.

Back in August, the Seattle band released their new album, Rainier Fog, which was preceded by the single “The One You Know”. The storyline in the “Never Fade” clip follows the one from the video for “The One You Know”, as dramatic scenes are interspersed with footage of the band rocking out.



“The ‘Never Fade’ video is a continuation of ‘The One You Know,’” vocalist/guitarist William DuVall said in a statement. “The full story will gradually be revealed. For now, check out what we love to do best – play live and tell a story with our music.”

Alice In Chains recently wrapped up a North American trek, and they will finish up their 2018 touring with a South American jaunt that kicks off this Friday (November 2nd) in Santiago, Chile. The band will hit New Zealand and Australia in March 2019, and have already been announced to perform at the Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals in Germany in June. See their full itinerary here.