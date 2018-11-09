All That Remains tap Jason Richardson as fill-in guitarist in wake of Oli Herbert’s death

Jason Richardson, via YouTube: Jason Richardson

All That Remains released their ninth studio album, Victim of the New Disease, today (November 9th) and the disc arrives just weeks after the tragic death of the band’s longtime guitarist Oli Herbert.

Today, the band revealed that guitar virtuoso Jason Richardson (All Shall Perish, Chelsea Grin, Born of Osiris) will join All That Remains for their upcoming European tour with Sevendust. In addition to the bands he’s played in, Richardson also showcases his guitar skills on a popular YouTube channel.



“Losing Oli has been a tremendous blow to the core of ATR,” frontman Phil Labonte and the band members said in a statement today. “But I know he wouldn’t want anything other than for us to continue. He loved this record so much — it’s some of our best work. We look forward to sharing the music with everyone—seeing our fans from the stage. From where Oli loved most. It’ll be cathartic. We’ll need it to be.”

The statement also encourages fan participation, explaining, “If you are particularly inspired, we welcome you to submit tributes, covers, riffs, photos, stories, or a good old fashioned video air guitar with us, via the submission page at http://allthatremainsonline.com/site/rememberingoli. Oli loved seeing people take a shot at his riffs, and we loved watching him enjoy them.”

All That Remains are expected to announce new North American tour dates soon.