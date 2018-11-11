All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert’s cause of death revealed by widow

Oli Herbert of All That Remains

Last month, All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert tragically died at the age of 44, in what was described as an accident on his property. His body was found in a pond near his home, and now his widow has revealed his cause of death via a posting today (November 10th) on the musician’s Facebook page.

Herbert’s wife, Beth, revealed that the guitarist died by drowning and that anti-depressants and a sleep aid were found in his system. She also explained why a scheduled public memorial for Herbert was abruptly canceled, citing concern for her own safety. Some comments questioned the seemingly cheery introduction to her post, in which she said, “indeed it IS a good morning” before going on to give details of Herbert’s death. Her entire post reads as follows:



Good morning everyone this is Beth. And indeed it IS a good morning; Toxicology results are back as is the official cause of my husband’s death!

Cause of death- Drowning

Toxicology- Oli was apparently self-treating for manic-depression that has run in his family for several generations. Anti-depressants were found in his system, as well as a sleep aid. The psych meds found in his system were the same ones that a close relative has been prescribed for a long time, so he knew what to hunt down for the ‘treatment’. Seeing how he was not going (and WOULDN’T GO) to a doctor to get diagnosed with the issue and was not being prescribed the medications and monitored on them, it explains his occasional erratic behavior here at home.

As far as why the memorial was cancelled; concern for my personal safety and home due to numerous threats to both is the reason.

If anybody knows where Oli was getting the psych meds, please call CT State Police, Troop C in Tolland, CT.”

When one person asked in the comments how Herbert ended up in the pond, Beth replied:

“One of the drugs can have a hallucinogenic effect, also restlessness. Oli kept wanting to go outside that night before he disappeared and he kept walking towards the pond, which is a pitch black part of our property as well as very slippery.. Add to that fact that it was raining that evening. Apparently he left the house after I went to bed so I couldn’t stop him and bring him back inside.”

Asked if the investigation was closed, Beth responded, “Absolutely not! We have to find where he got the meds.”

All That Remains released their new album, Victim of the New Disease, yesterday (November 9th). They also revealed that Jason Richardson would serve as the band’s fill-in guitarist on their upcoming tour dates.