Anal Trump to release The First 100 Songs album on Election Day

Anal Trump

Looking for some righteous political protest music to blast in your car as you drive to your polling station or to a ballot drop off location on Election Day? Look no further than Anal Trump.

A combination tribute to grindcore legends Anal C-nt and a middle finger to our current administration, this San Diego duo (who go by the names Rob and Travis Trump) is set to release The First 100 Songs on November 6th via Joyful Noise Recordings. The 11-minute long album compiles all the short blasts that the group has recorded to date, including five EPs released via Bandcamp which helped raise money for nonprofits like Planned Parenthood and RAINN.



While the group’s PR blasts insist that the true identities of Rob and Travis Trump remain a mystery, a recent interview with Decibel all but revealed the identity of Rob Trump, who told the magazine, “As for myself, I write/record/tour with many bands including Pinback, Goblin Cock, Physics, Optiganally Yours, Third Act Problems, Other, Tit Wrench … also, I sang some on the new Hot Snakes and Author & Punisher records.”

Yes, under Rob Trump’s garish rubber mask is Rob Crow, co-founder of indie rock group Pinback and creator of geek doom metal project Goblin Cock. And a quick Google search will let you know who Travis is, as well.

In that same interview, Rob says that the project was conceived on Election Day 2016 and their first EP, If You Wanted To Qualify For Health Insurance, Then Maybe You Shouldn’t Have Gotten Raped?, was released on Inauguration Day. He also claims that Anal Trump is ready to play some live shows and that he has a new 140-song album written, which is just waiting for vocals from Travis Trump.

The First 100 Songs is available to pre-order on vinyl, CD and digital right now but you can hear a good chunk of Anal Trump’s output either via the group’s Bandcamp page or with the newly released lyric video below.

The First 100 Songs Artwork (NSFW):