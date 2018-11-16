Anderson .Paak unveils new album Oxnard: Stream

Anderson .Paak, photo by Lior Phillips

Anderson .Paak has released his highly anticipated album, Oxnard. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 14-track effort follows up on his 2016 Grammy-winning Malibu and marks his first LP on Aftermath Entertainment. A long, impressive list of guest rappers join . Paak throughout the album, including Kendrick Lamar, Pusha-T, J. Cole, Snoop Dogg, Q-Tip, and BJ the Chicago Kid. DOOM and Freddie Gibbs producer Madlib lent some of his talents, but it was Aftermath label honcho Dr. Dre who oversaw a majority of the production and took a heavy interest in the project as a whole.



“Just two Aquariuses going at it: two control freaks, perfectionists that just can’t stop working on a project,” .Paak told NPR of his studio time with mentor Dre. But the creative process could hardly be described as grueling, corporate work.

“It’s not like I’m trapped in there with some record execs or A&Rs who are like ‘What’s the single?’” .Paak explained to Entertainment Weekly. “Nah, Dre is just trying to have the most fun. I almost have to scale him back a lot of times. Like ‘Let’s go back to the hook, Dre!’ He just wants to make the craziest music ever. Yeah, it was pure creative bliss.”

In a previous interview about the album and his expectations for it, .Paak said: “I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music… This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”

Oxnard was teased with early singles “Who R U?” and “Tints” featuring Kendrick.

Oxnard Artwork:

Oxnard Tracklist:

01. The Chase (feat. Kadhja Bonet)

02. Headlow (feat. Norelle)

03. Tints (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

04. Who R U?

05. 6 Summers

06. Saviers Road

07. Smile/Petty

08. Mansa Mansa (feat. Dr. Dre and Cocoa Sarai)

09. Brother’s Keeper (feat. Pusha-T)

10. Anywhere (feat. Snoop Dogg and The Last Artful, Dodgr)

11. Trippy (feat. J. Cole)

12. Cheers

13. Sweet Chick (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid)

14. Left to Right