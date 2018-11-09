Anderson .Paak premieres new single “Who R U?”: Stream

Anderson .Paak's Oxnard artwork

Anderson .Paak is set to release his new album, Oxnard, on November 16th. Our first preview of the Malibu follow-up came via the Kendrick Lamar collaboration, “Tints”. Now, .Paak has unveiled a second single in “Who R U?”. Take a listen below.

Oxnard is .Paak’s first release on Aftermath Entertainment, and is expected to feature label honcho and mentor Dr. Dre, in addition to DOOM and producer Madlib. “I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music,” .Paak said in a recent interview. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”(Read: From Compton to Malibu: The New Life of Anderson .Paak)

In recent months, .Paak has teamed up with Nile Rodgers and Chic, Christina Aguilera, and Westside Gunn. His band The Free Nationals is also set to drop a new album at some point in 2018. Earlier this week, .Paak performed at the star-studded Mac Miller benefit/tribute concert in Los Angeles.