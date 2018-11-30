Menu
Arctic Monkeys release new song “Anyways”: Stream

The B-side from the band's latest Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino single

by
on November 30, 2018, 12:36am
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys have unveiled the latest single off their sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and with it comes a previously unreleased B-side called “Anyways”.

“Anyways”, which is paired alongside the title track from Tranquility Base, features more of that layered, chill sound we’ve come to expect from the band. Stream it below.

Alongside the new single, Arctic Monkeys have released a short film called “Warp Speed Chic”, which also features live performances from their recent tour promoting the album, directed by Ben Chappell. Watch it below.

