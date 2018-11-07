Ariana Grande debuts new single “thank u, next” on Ellen: Watch

Ariana Grande on Ellen

Ariana Grande visited Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show on Wednesday to perform her new single “thank u, next” live for the first time. In keeping with the song’s themes, the stage was stylized to look like an empty wedding reception venue. Grande herself said the performance was inspired by the 1996 film, The First Wives Club. Watch the replay below.

“thank u, next” serves as the first single off Grande’s upcoming fifth album. The as-yet-untitled LP serves as the follow-up to August’s Sweetener. In support of both releases, Grande is scheduled to launch a world tour in March 2019, and you can get tickets here.

