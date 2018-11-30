Ariana Grande channels classic teen films in the video for “thank u, next”: Watch

Ariana Grande in her "thank u, next" video

It seems like Ariana Grande has been teasing the release of the “thank u, next” video for weeks via social media. Now, the pop star has officially unveiled the highly anticipated visual for her first-ever No. 1 single, which mirrors iconic scenes from classic early 2000s teen films like Mean Girls, Bring It On, Legally Blonde, and 13 Going on 30.

The video features some familiar faces from the aforementioned films, including Legally Blonde’s Jennifer Coolidge along with Stefanie Drummond and Jonathan Bennett, both supporting players in Mean Girls. It also showcases some newer talents that have made a name for themselves online, including Gabi DeMartino, who documented herself transforming into Grande over the summer, and rising pop star Troye Sivan. Oh, and Kris Jenner shows up too, because why not.



Check out the video for “thank u, next” below.

The mega-hit single is the first taste and title track of the pop star’s forthcoming fifth album. The effort still awaits a release date, but Grande has announced a lengthy world tour in support of her latest album Sweetener, which kicks off in North America in March 2019.