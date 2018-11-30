ASAP Bari arrested on felony marijuana charges

ASAP Bari

ASAP Mob co-founder ASAP Bari is currently better known for his legal transgressions than his fashion designs via VLONE. In May, he was arrested in London on two counts of sexual assault stemming from a July 2017 incident, with a similar case in Los Angeles being thrown out due to lack of participation by the alleged victim. Now, Bari has been cuffed yet again, this time on felony drug charges.

As TMZ reports, the fashion designer was caught driving his Mercedes the wrong way down a street in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania just after midnight on Thursday. When police pulled him over, they caught of whiff of marijuana and searched the vehicle. They discovered 24 circular tins of marijuana and brought Bari back to the station. There, he was strip-searched, at which point cops found an additional three tins of pot in Bari’s underwear.



Though Bari contended that the marijuana was “for personal use,” law enforcement slapped him with a pair of felony counts for manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to distribute drugs. He’s also been charged with another set of misdemeanors for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Bari took a bond to get out on $25,000 bail. There’s no word yet on when the case is expected to go to trial.

Meanwhile, Bari filed a countersuit against the alleged victim in the sexual assault case back in August. After an unsettling video clip of Bari sexually assaulting a woman (named Jane Doe in the suit) in a London hotel, the woman sued for $1 million. Following his arrest, Bari countersued for “defamation and civil extortion for allegedly pressuring him into settling.”

At least Bari still has Kanye West behind him.