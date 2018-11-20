ASAP Rocky shares new, Tame Impala-sampling song “Sundress”: Stream

ASAP Rocky and Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, photo via Tone Deaf

ASAP Rocky is less than six months removed from his excellent album Testing, but already he’s back to gift fans with new material. Today he’s shared a new song titled “Sundress”, which noticeably includes a sample of the 2010 Tame Impala cut “Why You Won’t Make Up Your Mind?”. The softly psychedelic cut also features co-production from Brian Burton, aka Danger Mouse.

Check it out below via its corresponding music video. Helmed by director Frank Lebon, it follows Rocky as he spends quality time with a girlfriend and hits up a club where everything seems frozen in time.



Rumors of a proper Rocky and Tame Impala collaboration have been circulating for years. Back in 2014, a Rocky track titled “Unicorn” featuring a sample of Tame Impala’s “Feels Like It Only Goes Backwards” surfaced online, but never was officially released. And in 2017, it was believed Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker was producing a song called “Pretty Guy” for Rocky’s upcoming album, though it never materialized on the final tracklist.

In January, Rocky will embark on his “Injured Generation” tour behind Testing; find the full itinerary here.

As for Parker, he’s been busy in the studio with another rapper: Theophilus London. Their joint project, dubbed Theo Impala, recently dropped a music video for their “Only You” single.