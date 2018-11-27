Astronoid announce new album, unveil “I Dream in Lines” video: Watch

Astronoid, photo by Karen Jerzyk

Boston-based post-metal act Astronoid have just revealed that their sophomore album is on the way, and they are offering the first taste of the disc with a music video for the song “I Dream in Lines” (watch below).

Their new self-titled full-length is set for release on February 1st via Blood Music, and continues the work that they started on 2016’s AIR, an album that landed on several year-end best of lists, including here at Consequence of Sound. Pre-orders for the new album, including colored vinyl packages, have begun at this location.



“After the completion of our sophomore album, we feel we have ventured further out of our comfort zone and created something special,” singer/guitarist Brett Boland said in a statement. “The album encapsulates all the changes in our lives over the past couple of years. Astronoid is a testament to who we are as people, the music that consumes us, and the love in our lives. These songs hold a special place in our hearts and we hope that others can find the same solace in them that we have.”

The album announcement was paired with a music video for the new song “I Dream In Lines,” the second track on Astronoid, a barrage of imagery and words meant to test your mettle a la the film The Parallax View.

Astronoid will be hitting the road not long after the release of this new album on a tour with Between The Buried And Me and TesseracT. Those dates are listed below, and you can get tickets here.

Astronoid Artwork:

Astronoid Tracklist:

01. A New Color

02. I Dream In Lines

03. Lost

04. Fault

05. Breathe

06. Water

07. I Wish I Was There While The Sun Set

08. Beyond The Scope

09. Ideal World

Astronoid 2019 Tour Dates with Between the Buried and Me and TesseracT:

02/08 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

02/09 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

02/10 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall

02/12 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

02/13 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

02/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

02/15 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

02/16 – Hampton, NH @ Wally’s

02/17 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology

02/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

02/20 – Lansing, MI @ The Loft

02/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

02/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

02/23 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

02/24 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater

02/26 – Reno, NV @ Cargo

02/27 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

03/01 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse

03/02 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock

03/04 – Odessa, TX @ Dos Amigos

03/05 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

03/07 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

03/08 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

03/09 – Greenville, SC @ The Firmament