Astronoid announce new album, unveil “I Dream in Lines” video: Watch

Boston-based post-metal act Astronoid have just revealed that their sophomore album is on the way, and they are offering the first taste of the disc with a music video for the song “I Dream in Lines” (watch below).
Their new self-titled full-length is set for release on February 1st via Blood Music, and continues the work that they started on 2016’s AIR, an album that landed on several year-end best of lists, including here at Consequence of Sound. Pre-orders for the new album, including colored vinyl packages, have begun at this location.
“After the completion of our sophomore album, we feel we have ventured further out of our comfort zone and created something special,” singer/guitarist Brett Boland said in a statement. “The album encapsulates all the changes in our lives over the past couple of years. Astronoid is a testament to who we are as people, the music that consumes us, and the love in our lives. These songs hold a special place in our hearts and we hope that others can find the same solace in them that we have.”
The album announcement was paired with a music video for the new song “I Dream In Lines,” the second track on Astronoid, a barrage of imagery and words meant to test your mettle a la the film The Parallax View.
Astronoid will be hitting the road not long after the release of this new album on a tour with Between The Buried And Me and TesseracT. Those dates are listed below, and you can get tickets here.
Astronoid Artwork:
Astronoid Tracklist:
01. A New Color
02. I Dream In Lines
03. Lost
04. Fault
05. Breathe
06. Water
07. I Wish I Was There While The Sun Set
08. Beyond The Scope
09. Ideal World
Astronoid 2019 Tour Dates with Between the Buried and Me and TesseracT:
02/08 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
02/09 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
02/10 – Louisville, KY @ Diamond Pub Concert Hall
02/12 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
02/13 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
02/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
02/15 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
02/16 – Hampton, NH @ Wally’s
02/17 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology
02/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
02/20 – Lansing, MI @ The Loft
02/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
02/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
02/23 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
02/24 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater
02/26 – Reno, NV @ Cargo
02/27 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
03/01 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse
03/02 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rock
03/04 – Odessa, TX @ Dos Amigos
03/05 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock
03/07 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
03/08 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
03/09 – Greenville, SC @ The Firmament