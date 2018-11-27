Axl Rose: “Queen is the greatest band and Freddie Mercury is the greatest frontman of all time”

Axl Rose, photo by Katarina Benzova / Freddie Mercury, via EMI/Elektra

Prior to playing a show in Abu Dhabi that Guns N’ Roses eventually had to cut short because Axl Rose was “severely ill”, the singer gave a rare interview to a local media outlet, revealing his picks for the greatest band and frontman ever.

In speaking with Atlas magazine, Rose was asked to make his choice for the greatest frontman ever, to which he replied, “For me, it’s easy – Queen is the greatest band and Freddie [Mercury] is the greatest frontman of all time. The band are the greatest because they embraced so many different styles.” (Editor’s note: When it comes to his claim about Mercury, Rose also has science on his side.)



Rose famously performed “Bohemian Rhapsody” with Elton John and Queen at the “Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert” in 1992. You can watch that video below.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses’ aforementioned show this past weekend took place as part of the festivities surrounding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1 event, and Rose told Atlas that he enjoys a good car race, adding, “Myself and Slash are total petrol heads.”

When asked about his favorite city to play, Rose responded, “New York will always be special for me. When we were in LA we were playing the Hollywood club scene, but New York is where we wanted to be. We have done so many performances there over the years – the city holds a lot of memories.”

As reported, Guns N’ Roses still managed to perform 17 songs in Abu Dhabi despite the fact that Rose had been “throwing up for the last five hours” and was “on IVs and a bunch of injections.”

GN’R close out their 2018 touring with a show in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 29th, and the band’s first-ever concert in Hawaii on December 8th.