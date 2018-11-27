Aziz Ansari announces 2019 Road to Nowhere Tour

Aziz Ansari will kick off 2019 with a lengthy tour across North America.
Dubbed “Road to Nowhere”, the trek officially begins February 6th in the Boston area before heading to cities like Vancouver, Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The Master of None comedian also has dates scheduled in Seattle, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Memphis, and St. Louis before closing out with as-yet-unannounced gig in New York City in May.
Consult the full itinerary below. You can get tickets here.
Aziz Ansari 2019 Tour Dates:
02/06 – Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
02/07 – Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
02/09 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort and Casino
02/14 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
02/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/16 – Denver, CO @ The Buell Theatre
02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
02/24 – San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall
03/05 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater
03/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium
03/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
03/10 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
03/12 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
03/14 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
03/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
03/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
03/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall
03/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
03/22 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
03/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
04/17 – Memphis, TN @ Canon Center for the Performing Arts
04/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
04/20 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
04/24 – Buffalo, NY @ University at Buffalo
04/25 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor Hotel & Casino
04/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Place
04/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
04/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
05/?? – New York, NY @ TBD
Here’s a new batch of dates for 2019. Swipe through to see full list of cities. These go on sale Friday at noon local and there will be a @ticketmaster Verified fan pre-sale for Fri at 10am with 10% off. Presale: http://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/azizansari. Normal onsale noon Friday on azizansari.com
This new lineup of shows follows Ansari’s short “Working Out New Material” tour in September. It’s only his second official tour since being accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year. In an article published by babe, a photographer named Grace claimed Ansari was aggressive sexually and ignored “verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate how uncomfortable and distressed she was.”
Ansari issued a response saying:
“It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture.
It is necessary and long overdue.”