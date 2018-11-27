Aziz Ansari announces 2019 Road to Nowhere Tour

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari will kick off 2019 with a lengthy tour across North America.

Dubbed “Road to Nowhere”, the trek officially begins February 6th in the Boston area before heading to cities like Vancouver, Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis. The Master of None comedian also has dates scheduled in Seattle, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Memphis, and St. Louis before closing out with as-yet-unannounced gig in New York City in May.



Consult the full itinerary below. You can get tickets here.

Aziz Ansari 2019 Tour Dates:

02/06 – Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

02/07 – Boston, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

02/09 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort and Casino

02/14 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

02/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02/16 – Denver, CO @ The Buell Theatre

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

02/24 – San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall

03/05 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

03/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium

03/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall

03/10 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

03/12 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

03/14 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

03/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kingsbury Hall

03/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

03/22 – Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino

03/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

04/17 – Memphis, TN @ Canon Center for the Performing Arts

04/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

04/20 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

04/24 – Buffalo, NY @ University at Buffalo

04/25 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor Hotel & Casino

04/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Place

04/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

04/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

05/?? – New York, NY @ TBD

This new lineup of shows follows Ansari’s short “Working Out New Material” tour in September. It’s only his second official tour since being accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year. In an article published by babe, a photographer named Grace claimed Ansari was aggressive sexually and ignored “verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate how uncomfortable and distressed she was.”

Ansari issued a response saying:

“It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture.

It is necessary and long overdue.”