Bad Omens apparently drop off tour with Amity Affliction + Senses Fail because name on poster was too small

There are a number of reasons for a band to drop off a tour, including the recent partial toe amputation that forced High on Fire off their planned trek with Municipal Waste, but font size is certainly a new one. Yes, that’s right, Bad Omens have apparently dropped off their support stint on the newly announced Amity Affliction and Senses Fail co-headlining trek because they weren’t happy with the size of their name on the tour poster.
The “Misery Will Find You Tour” was just announced a couple days ago in a press release, with The Amity Affliction and Senses Fail co-headlining, along with support from Bad Omens and Belmont. But today, Both Senses Fail and Amity Affliction broke the news about Bad Omens, stating, “We have to let you know that Bad Omens have pulled out of this tour. They were unhappy about the size of their name on the artwork and felt the need to pull out the day after we announced.”
The statement continued, “Both The Amity Affliction and Senses Fail are working hard to find a replacement and we look forward to sharing that with you as soon as possible.”
The North American trek kicks off January 4th in Anaheim, California, and works its way east before returning to the West Coast for a tour-closing show February 9th in Los Angeles. Full dates can be seen below, along with the original tour poster in question.
UPDATE: Ash Avildsen, the founder of Bad Omens’ label, Sumerian Records, has lashed out at the co-headlining bands for publicizing the supposed reason behind the news.
Amity Affliction, Senses Fail + Belmont 2019 Tour Dates:
01/04 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
01/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
01/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
01/08 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!
01/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
01/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
01/12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
01/13 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
01/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
01/16 – Charlotte NC @ The Underground
01/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
01/19 – Worcester MA @ The Palladium
01/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
01/22 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater
01/24 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
01/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre
01/26 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
01/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
01/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
01/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
02/01 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
02/02 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (Grand Room)
02/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
02/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
02/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
02/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
02/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent