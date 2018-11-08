Bad Omens apparently drop off tour with Amity Affliction + Senses Fail because name on poster was too small

Amity Afflction Senses Fail Bad Omens Tour Artwork

There are a number of reasons for a band to drop off a tour, including the recent partial toe amputation that forced High on Fire off their planned trek with Municipal Waste, but font size is certainly a new one. Yes, that’s right, Bad Omens have apparently dropped off their support stint on the newly announced Amity Affliction and Senses Fail co-headlining trek because they weren’t happy with the size of their name on the tour poster.

The “Misery Will Find You Tour” was just announced a couple days ago in a press release, with The Amity Affliction and Senses Fail co-headlining, along with support from Bad Omens and Belmont. But today, Both Senses Fail and Amity Affliction broke the news about Bad Omens, stating, “We have to let you know that Bad Omens have pulled out of this tour. They were unhappy about the size of their name on the artwork and felt the need to pull out the day after we announced.”

The statement continued, “Both The Amity Affliction and Senses Fail are working hard to find a replacement and we look forward to sharing that with you as soon as possible.”

MISERY WILL FIND YOU TOUR UPDATE pic.twitter.com/nlgtoVNhi7 — Senses Fail (@SensesFail) November 8, 2018

The North American trek kicks off January 4th in Anaheim, California, and works its way east before returning to the West Coast for a tour-closing show February 9th in Los Angeles. Full dates can be seen below, along with the original tour poster in question.

UPDATE: Ash Avildsen, the founder of Bad Omens’ label, Sumerian Records, has lashed out at the co-headlining bands for publicizing the supposed reason behind the news.

older bands bullying younger bands, both privately in deal points and publicly on the internet. cool story guys. take notes from the movie business- bullying people in the industry will no longer be tolerated-no matter who your manager or agent is, or how “powerful” you are. ✌🏻 — Ash Avildsen (@ashavildsen) November 8, 2018

Amity Affliction, Senses Fail + Belmont 2019 Tour Dates:

01/04 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

01/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

01/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

01/08 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

01/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

01/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

01/12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

01/13 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

01/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

01/16 – Charlotte NC @ The Underground

01/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

01/19 – Worcester MA @ The Palladium

01/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

01/22 – New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

01/24 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

01/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

01/26 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

01/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

01/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

01/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

02/01 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

02/02 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (Grand Room)

02/04 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

02/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

02/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

02/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent