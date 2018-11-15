Bad Religion unveil new song “My Sanity”: Stream

Bad Religion // Photo by Debi Del Grande

Bad Religion continue to roll-out new stand-alone singles, with the latest being the track “My Sanity” (listen below). The song follows the previously released new songs “The Profane Rights of Man” and “The Kids Are Alt-Right”.

The punk-rock veterans’ last studio album was 2013’s True North. In a new press release, the band promises they will release new music in 2019. It’s unclear as to whether that will be a full-length album, and whether it will contain the three stand-alone singles released this year.



“My Sanity” has that classic, fast-paced bouncy punk riff Bad Religion has perfected over their near 40-year career, with singer Greg Graffin delivering lines like, “When you swore to be true our bed was belief / But alternative facts snuck in like a thief / There comes a time to release the cord of self / And with confidence declare your state of perfect mental health / Never doubting my sanity.”

Bad Religion will perform at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas in Los Angeles on December 8th in Los Angeles. As of now, they have no other tour dates scheduled.