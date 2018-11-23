Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Bauhaus release remaster of gothic rock cornerstone The Bela Session: Stream

Celebrating the band's 40th anniversary, the collection includes three previously unreleased tracks

by
on November 23, 2018, 3:57pm
0 comments
Bauhaus The Bela Session Stream
Bauhaus, photo by Graham Trott

Bauhaus have released The Bela Session, a remaster of group’s earliest studio sessions from 1979. The collection marks the first time “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”, which helped to canonize the goth rock genre, is available on streaming services, as well as the first time it’s been available on vinyl in over 30 years. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The EP also includes four other tracks, three of which have never before been previously released in any format. The remaster was helmed by Mandy Parnell (Björk, Brian Eno), who worked from the original analogue tape at Black Saloon Studio.

The Bela Session arrives as part of a whole suite of celebrations for Bauhaus’ 40th anniversary. The band is currently on the road playing their debut album In The Flat Field in its entirety, and their whole catalogue is in the midst of being reissued by Beggars Arkive on colored vinyl.

The Bela Session Artwork:

Bauhaus The Bela Session album remaster artwork

The Bela Session Tracklist:
01. Bela Lugosi’s Dead
02. Some Faces *
03. Bite My Hip *
04. Harry
05. Boys (Original) *

* = Previously unreleased

Previous Story
Keanu Reeves has a part in Toy Story 4, according to Tim Allen
Next Story
Saba’s Pivot Gang share new collaborative track “Blood”: Stream
No comments