Behemoth’s Nergal: Missionary slain by Sentinelese tribe was an “idiot” who asked to die

Behemoth, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

The death of John Chau was a major news topic over the Thanksgiving weekend. The American missionary was killed by the Sentinelese tribe when he tried to visit their isolated island despite knowing the inherent dangers, and Behemoth frontman Nergal thinks Chau was an “idiot” for his efforts.

Chau seemed determined to teach Christianity to the indigenous people of India’s North Sentinel Island, even though law prohibits outsiders from visiting the remote location. The Sentinelese people have not had any immunizations, and any exposure to outside people can bring illness and potential death to the island. They have shut themselves off from the outside world, and are considered to be the last pre-Neolithic tribe in existence.



Even after having an arrow shot at him during an initial attempt, Chau went back, paying fishermen to take him on the illegal trip, and writing in his diary, “You guys might think I’m crazy in all this but I think it’s worthwhile to declare Jesus to these people. God, I don’t want to die … Please do not be angry at them or at God if I get killed — rather please live your lives in obedience to whatever He has called you to and I will see you again when you pass through the veil.”

Upon seeing an article in which a group called International Christian Concern was calling for the tribespeople to be brought to justice, Behemoth frontman Nergal, who has often condemned organized religion, wrote on Facebook, “Not that I’m happy when ppl die but hey… this IDIOT has asked for that, no? And now bunch of other idiots follow…😉 Is STUPIDITY naturally inbred in ALL monotheistic religions? I guess so… There’s a saying: ‘play stupid games, win stupid prizes’ …”

Nergal has never been afraid to speak his mind. We recently asked him about fans commenting that Behemoth’s new album title, I Loved You At Your Darkest, sounded like the name of an emo disc, and he responded, “Ten seconds of the new Behemoth album would probably kill 100 emo kids.”