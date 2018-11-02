Menu
Big Boi and Sleepy Brown lay out the “Order Of Operations” on Kimmel: Watch

Last year's Boomiverse continues to deliver the goods

on November 02, 2018, 9:51am
Big Boi, photo by Ben Kaye

Big Boi’s been on the road touring alongside Christina Aguilera, but the Outkast rapper took a breather to swing by a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. There, he was joined by Sleepy Brown for a spirited performance of Boomiverse’s “Order Of Operations”.

The pair are joined by backup dancers and a live brass section for the cut, which gets a boost from the game audience. Watch it below.

The also pair swung by Fallon in August for a performance of the album’s “All Night”, and soon after Big Boi teamed up with Tom Morello and Killer Mike for a new song, “Rabbit’s Revenge”.

Boomiverse, Big Boi’s third solo album, was released in June 2017.

