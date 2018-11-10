Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner make their TV debut as Big Red Machine on Colbert : Watch

Big Red Machine on Colbert

Big Red Machine, the collaborative group comprising The National’s Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, made their TV debut Thursday night on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In continued support of their first album, released over the summer, the indie rock pair performed “Gratitude”. Catch the replay below.

Big Red Machine’s self-titled debut features Aaron’s brother and National bandmate, Bryce Dessner, The National’s drummer, Bryan Devendorf, Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry, Lisa Hannigan, and Phoebe Bridgers, among others. While Thursday marked the duo’s first small screen appearance, they have performed at the last two installments of Vernon’s Eaux Claires Festival.

In recent news, Vernon contributed to Eminem’s Kamikaze album, but has since distanced himself from their collaboration. “Not a fan of the message, it’s tired,” he said of the track “Fall”. Meanwhile, Dessner is set to take part in next month’s tribute concert to the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison.