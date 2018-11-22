Bill Maher says comic book outrage “just proves my point”

Real Time with Bill Maher, HBO

Over the weekend, Bill Maher pissed off comic book fans when he published a scathing essay on the medium in light of Stan Lee’s passing, arguing that “Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important.” Needless to say, his thoughts went through the grapevine, far enough to elicit a response from Lee’s own production company, Pow!, who called his comments “disgusting.”

However, Maher remains nonplussed. On Wednesday, the Real Time host appeared on Larry King Now, where he plead ignorance on the outrage, arguing that he “doesn’t follow every stupid thing people lose their shit about.” He went on to digress, “But talk about making my point for me: Yeah, I don’t know very much about Stan Lee and it certainly wasn’t a swipe at Stan Lee.”



King went on to interject, insisting Lee “was a really nice guy,” to which Maher doubled down: “Yeah, fine. I am agnostic on Stan Lee. I don’t read comic books. I didn’t even read them when I was a child. What I was saying is, a culture that thinks that comic books and comic book movies are profound meditations on the human condition is a dumb fucking culture. And for people to get mad at that just proves my point.”

Watch the discussion below.