Billie Eilish shares touching new single “come out and play”: Stream

Billie Eilish, photo by Heather Kaplan

Billie Eilish is a 16-year old sad-pop wunderkind who has yet to release her debut LP. A press release reveals her first full-length is due out next year, so, for now, you’ll have to be content with striking singles like “you should see me in a crown” and “when the party’s over”. Today, she debuted yet another, “come out and play”, which premiered on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music Beats 1 show.

As heartfelt and subdued as her early singles, the song swaddles the singer in gentle acoustic guitar, gauzy ambiance, and textured percussion. “Don’t hide away,” Eilish pleads, sounding as if she were singing to a scared animal.



“come out and play” soundtracks Apple’s new “Share Your Gifts” holiday ad campaign, and you can hear it in the below advert.

Eilish is currently wrapping up her “1 BY 1 Tour”, but will play a handful of West Coast dates next month. See them below, and get tickets here.

Billie Eilish 2018 Tour Dates:

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

12/10 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/14 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center