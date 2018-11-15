Billy Bragg announces “One Step Forward. Two Steps Back.” U.S. tour

Billy Bragg, photo by Jacob Blickenstaff

Billy Bragg has announced “One Step Forward. Two Steps Back.”, a career retrospective concert series set to take place in seven US cities in 2019.

In each city, Bragg will perform three unique shows over as many nights. The first performance will feature Bragg’s current career-spanning set, which ranges across his 35-year catalog. The second night will see Bragg perform songs from his first three albums: 1983’s Life’s a Riot with Spy Vs Spy, 1984’s Brewing Up with Billy Bragg, and 1986’s Talking with the Taxman about Poetry. For the third and final night, Bragg will wax nostalgic with songs from his second three albums: 1988’s Workers Playtime, 1991’s Don’t Try This at Home, and 1996’s William Bloke.



Tickets to the upcoming dates go on sale Friday, November 16th. You can also grab them here.

Billy Bragg 2019 Tour Dates:

02/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

02/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

02/28 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Traven

03/01 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Traven

03/02 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Traven

04/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/26 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/19 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

09/20 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

09/21 – Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

09/26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/27 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/28 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/03 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/04 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair