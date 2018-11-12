Menu
Björk announces new live show “Cornucopia”

The production will premiere as part of the inaugural season of The Shed, a new arts venue located in New York's Hudson Yards neighborhood

on November 12, 2018, 12:39pm
Björk has announced the debut of a new live show called “Cornucopia”, which will premiere in Spring 2019 as part of the inaugural season of The Shed, a new arts venue located in New York City’s Hudson Yards neighborhood.

According to Alex Podd, artistic director and CEO of The Shed, the production will mark Björk’s first-ever production created with theatrical collaborators.

In a statement, Björk said she is preparing “my most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.” She’ll be accompanied on stage by Viibra, a seven-piece female Icelandic flute ensemble, as well as a harpist and a percussionist.

Further details, including ticketing information, will be announced before year’s end.

Björk released her most recent album, Utopia, in November 2017.

