Black Sabbath in line to be honored with bridge and bench in hometown of Birmingham, England

Black Sabbath Bridge Proposal, via Birmingham Mail

Black Sabbath could soon be turned to steel in the great magnetic field that is the band’s hometown.

According to the Birmingham Mail, the city of Birmingham, England is set to pay tribute to their most famous musical sons by naming a bridge after the band and immortalizing them with a stainless steel bench upon that span. The bench will feature images of the original lineup of the doom metal legends, including drummer Bill Ward, with the words “Geezer. Ozzy. Tony. Bill. Made in Birmingham 1968.” etched upon it.



The bridge in question is situated on Broad Street, a lane that boasts the city’s Walk of Stars, a Hollywood Walk of Fame-style tribute to the famous people that have emerged from Birmingham.

As Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler, and Tony Iommi already have stars on this street, the city council will cap off their tribute to the band by awarding one to Ward and one to the whole band. Those five stars will be set in front of the soon-to-be crafted steel bench in, naturally, the shape of a cross. Other musicians who have stars on the street are Slade frontman Noddy Holder and ELO co-founders Roy Wood and Jeff Lynne.

This project is being spearheaded by Mohammed Osama, an architect and Sabbath fan who lives in Dubai. He says he hopes that this tribute can bring all four original members of the group together one last time. “I mean just reunite them at their home town,” he told Birmingham Live, “no gigs or anything. Just the four them being celebrated together at their home town would be the best ending and closure I could possibly think of.”

The plan just needs final approval by the city council, and it appears that Iommi himself is a fan of the plan, tweeting about the project yesterday:

This is Birmingham's unique Black Sabbath tributehttps://t.co/AODW5IK73m pic.twitter.com/w15VT2LzNp — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) November 13, 2018

Black Sabbath wrapped up a nearly 50-year run last year with Ozzy, Iommi, and Geezer playing massive shows around the world and finishing their final tour with two nights at Birmingham’s Genting Arena. Bill Ward was absent from the tour, after financial disputes and other issues caused him to exit Sabbath prior to recording their final album, 13.