Black Thought teams with Salaam Remi for new project Streams of Thought Vol. 2: Stream

Back in June, The Roots MC Black Thought released his debut solo project, a 9th Wonder-produced EP called Streams of Thoughts Vol. 1. Today, he’s delivered a follow-up EP called Streams of Thoughts Vol. 2.

This time around, Black Thought has teamed with legendary producer Salaam Remi. Even if you don’t recognize the name, you’ve probably heard Remi’s work on Ini Kamoze’s “Here Comes the Hotstepper”, Fugees’ The Score, Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, like everything Nas put out in the early ’00s, and more. The dude’s been around, and now he’s delivered nine smooth, soulful beats over which Black Thought drops his relentless bars.



The effort is almost entirely devoid of features, with only singers Tish Hyman and Reek Ruffin contributing to the final two tracks. Black Thought doesn’t need support, of course, as he’s proved time and again over the last year that he’s one of the most dangerous, lyrical rappers in the game. Check out Streams of Thoughts Vol. 2 below via Spotify or Apple Music.

Streams of Thought Vol. 2 Artwork:

Streams of Thought Vol. 2 Tracklist:

01. Fentanyl

02. Soundtrack to Confusion

03. Get Outlined

04. History Unfolds

05. How to Hold a Choppa

06. The New Grit

07. Long Liveth

08. Streets

09. Conception