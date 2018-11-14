black-ish dedicated an entire episode to Prince: Watch

Black-ish Prince Episode

For its 100th episode, Kenya Barris’ boundary-breaking sitcom black-ish paid homage to the life and work of the late Prince. Airing last night, the anniversary episode of the ABC show about an affluent black family living in California was a half-hour tribute to the High Priest of Pop, who died tragically in 2016.

black-ish frequently takes time each season to let the Johnson family sit down and talk about issues facing their community, whether it’s the thorny issue of police brutality or despair over the 2016 presidential election. This year, their big issue installment was more celebratory. The episode finds the Johnsons trying to convince their two younger children, Jack and Diane, to love Prince. In doing so, the family tells stories of Prince songs that influenced them, whether it’s Jenifer Lewis’ Grandma Ruby taking care of her kids in Compton to “When Doves Cry” or Yara Shahidi’s Zoey learning about political activism from “Sign ‘O the Times”.



Accompanying these flashbacks and dream sequences, however, are some really endearing recreations of Prince’s iconic looks. There’s the rainbow pinstripe suit/cravat combo from “Erotic City” and Diane wearing the man’s iconic “Purple Rain” ensemble. The show licensed several Prince songs for the episode for the cast to lip-sync along to, including “Kiss”, “Nothing Compares 2 U”, and more.

Take a look at the show’s replication of one of Prince’s most indelible musical moments below.