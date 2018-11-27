Blood Orange performs “Charcoal Baby” on Fallon: Watch

Blood Orange on The Tonight Show

Dev Hynes returned over the summer with his latest opus as Blood Orange, Negro Swan. His fourth album under the moniker featured guest collaborations with ASAP Rocky and Puff Daddy, as well as highlight singles like “Charcoal Baby”, which Hynes performed on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Draped in visually stunning hues of pink and blue, Hynes unfurled a sleek, grooving rendition of the track. He was joined onstage a handful of backup singers and a man wearing wings like those seen on the artwork cover of Negro Swan.



Watch the replay below.

Additionally, Hynes has shared a remix of LP track “Smoke”. It features new contributions from Yves Tumor and Ian Isiah. There’s also an added verse from Hynes in which he pays tribute to Mac Miller, who died from accidental overdose in September. “I couldn’t even prepare for the loss/ What could I do but cry… RIP my boy, Mac”. Take a listen.