Bob Dylan unveils More Blood, More Tracks, an epic collection of Blood On The Tracks outtakes: Stream

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan completists rejoice, as today marks the release of More Blood, More Tracks, the latest in Dylan’s ongoing Bootleg Series. Subscribers of Apple Music can stream it in full below. Spotify is offering a 10-song sampler. You can purchase a physical copy of the set here.



The deluxe edition of the release includes more than 70 previously unreleased recordings, or, in Dylan’s words, “every surviving take” from the original sessions for his 1975 classic Blood on the Tracks. That includes outtakes, studio banter, false starts, and alternate versions of “Tangled Up in Blue”, “Simple Twist of Fate”, and “Shelter From the Storm”.

The majority comes from Dylan’s New York sessions, though he also spent some time recording in Minneapolis. “The only recordings remaining from the Minneapolis sessions are the multi-track masters of the five performances included on the finished Blood On The Tracks album,” revealed a press release. “Each of these has been remixed and remastered for the deluxe edition.”

It’s long been surmised that Blood on the Tracks was inspired by Dylan’s failed marriage to his ex-wife, Sara. However, in his 2004 memoir, Chronicles, Vol. 1, Dylan said the album owes a debt not to his own experiences, but rather the short stories of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov.

In a curious bit of kismet, the release dovetailed with Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino’s announcement that he’d like to develop and direct a feature film adaptation of the album inspired by its themes.

More Blood, More Tracks: The Bootleg Series Vol. 14 Artwork:

Dylan is amidst a US tour, which includes a recently announced New York City residency. Grab tickets here.

Bob Dylan 2018 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/03 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/04 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/06 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

11/07 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

11/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

11/10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

11/11 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

11/13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

11/14 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

11/15 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Center for the Arts

11/17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel

11/18 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall

11/20 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theatre

11/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/24 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/29 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

12/01 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

12/03 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre