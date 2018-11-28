Bob Mould asks “What Do You Want Me to Do” on new single: Stream

Bob Mould, Photo: Alicia J Rose

Hüsker Dü founder Bob Mould is set to release his new album, Sunshine Rock, on February 8th. In anticipation, he’s broken off a new single.

“What Do You Want Me to Do” is the latest preview of Mould’s upcoming 13th album (his latest since 2016’s Patch the Sky), following the release of the album’s title track last month. To no surprise, the new song is an energetic banger, Mould’s forceful tenor fighting its way through powerful walls of distorted guitar, all with an unmistakable ’60s pop energy. Per a press release, Mould describes the song as “a quick take on shaky relationships, coincidental debauchery, and the emptiness that typically follows such follies.”



Take a listen below.

Mould also allowed a camera crew inside the recording studio for the first time in his decades-long career to film one of his sessions for Sunshine Rock. He’s been famously cagey about letting other people into the studio, but as he told Rolling Stone, he decided to make an exception this time. “Maybe it was summoning the confidence to break my decades-long rule,” he said, “maybe it was the collective comfort level of the band, maybe it was the tick tick ticking of the master clock on the wall — but I’m glad we captured a few hours of performance and interview.” You can see the resulting video, Sunshine Rock Studio Session, below.

Our own Kyle Meredith recently got a chance to sit down with Mould to discuss the songwriting process behind Sunshine Rock and more. Revisit the episode below.

Download | Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS