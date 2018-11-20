Bono and Pharrell turn the Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive” into a piano ballad on Kimmel: Watch

Bono and Pharrell

Every year, Jimmy Kimmel Live airs a big holiday special to encourage donations to Bono’s foundation (RED), a nonprofit with a mission to promote awareness and raise funds for the AIDS crisis in Africa. This year, the U2 frontman was joined by celebrity guests including Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis, Chris Rock, Kristen Bell, and Zoe Saldana, with musical appearances from Snoop Dogg, Brad Paisley, and Pharrell.

Bono even joined Pharrell for his performance, a slow-jam cover of the Bee Gees’ classic 1977 cut “Staying Alive”. The strange number saw the duo leaning atop a grand piano played by a man in a tuxedo and turning the 80’s bop into a crooning ballad.



Check out the cover, along with the show’s other musical appearances, below.

Bono recently made headlines when he incited a panic among U2 faithful when he closed out the band’s years-long Innocence + Experience tour by telling the crowd, “We’re going away now…”