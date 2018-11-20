Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Bono and Pharrell turn the Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive” into a piano ballad on Kimmel: Watch

The performance comes as part of the show's annual holiday episode encouraging donations to (RED)

by
on November 20, 2018, 9:41am
0 comments
Pharrell and Bono Bee Gees Kimmel
Bono and Pharrell

Every year, Jimmy Kimmel Live airs a big holiday special to encourage donations to Bono’s foundation (RED), a nonprofit with a mission to promote awareness and raise funds for the AIDS crisis in Africa. This year, the U2 frontman was joined by celebrity guests including Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis, Chris Rock, Kristen Bell, and Zoe Saldana, with musical appearances from Snoop Dogg, Brad Paisley, and Pharrell.

Bono even joined Pharrell for his performance, a slow-jam cover of the Bee Gees’ classic 1977 cut “Staying Alive”. The strange number saw the duo leaning atop a grand piano played by a man in a tuxedo and turning the 80’s bop into a crooning ballad.

Check out the cover, along with the show’s other musical appearances, below.

Bono recently made headlines when he incited a panic among U2 faithful when he closed out the band’s years-long Innocence + Experience tour by telling the crowd, “We’re going away now…”

Previous Story
Iceland Airwaves 2018 Photo Gallery: The Voidz, Blood Orange, Natalie Prass, Superorganism
Next Story
P.O.D. unveil poignant “Listening for the Silence” video: Watch
No comments