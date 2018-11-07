Borat returns “to swing the midterms for Premier Trump”: Watch

Borat returns to Jimmy Kimmel

Though he hails from Kazakhstan, Borat Sagdiyev very much wants to make America great again. Thus, the famed Kazakh reporter spent the day of the American midterms canvassing on behalf of pro-Trump congressional candidates. “Russia interfere with the presidential election,” he explained. “But now, all eyes are on them. So, it’s up to Kazakhstan to swing the midterms for Premier Trump. I come to California to do election tampering.”

Over the course of the day, Borat spoke to several MAGA supporters, one of who applauded Trump’s decisions to keep Mexican children in cages: “It was like a campout — he fed them three times a day like his own children, because he’s a humanitarian.” Another explained why Trump isn’t a racist: “In my opinion, the fake news people say he is a racist and I don’t believe he is and I don’t see any evidence of that.” To which Borat replied, “I’m racist — it’s nice.”



Borat also visited a polling place and did his best to prevent Jewish voters from voting. “Big problem, 72% percent of Jew vote for Democrat,” Borat explained before proceeding to throw bacon at a Jewish voter.

The segment aired on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, which also featured an interview with Borat’s friend, Sacha Baron Cohen. Watch it below.