Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

boygenius make their TV debut, perform “Me & My Dog” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Supergroup of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker support their debut EP

by
on November 06, 2018, 9:34am
0 comments
boygenius on Late Night with Seth Meyers
boygenius on Late Night with Seth Meyers

On Monday night, Julien BakerPhoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus made their TV debut as the singer-songwriter supergroup boygenius. In support of their eponymous debut EP, the trio performed the standout track “Me & My Dog” on Seth Meyers, complete with golden, gorgeous harmonies.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2018)

Catch the replay below.

The band’s EP is available to stream in full here; physical copies of the release can be purchased beginning November 9th.

boygenius’ North American tour kicked off over the weekend; find the full list of dates here.

 

Previous Story
Rihanna sends cease and desist to Trump
Next Story
Carly Rae Jepsen debuts “Party For One” live on Fallon: Watch
No comments