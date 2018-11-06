boygenius make their TV debut, perform “Me & My Dog” on Seth Meyers: Watch

boygenius on Late Night with Seth Meyers

On Monday night, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus made their TV debut as the singer-songwriter supergroup boygenius. In support of their eponymous debut EP, the trio performed the standout track “Me & My Dog” on Seth Meyers, complete with golden, gorgeous harmonies.

Catch the replay below.

The band’s EP is available to stream in full here; physical copies of the release can be purchased beginning November 9th.

boygenius’ North American tour kicked off over the weekend; find the full list of dates here.